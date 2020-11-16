Ellen Thanks Staff and Fans for "Sticking By" Her at the People's Choice Awards

Ellen DeGeneres gave thanks and praised the staff of her talk show and fans for standing by her during the tumultuous summer she had. The comic nabbed the Best Daytime Talk Show award for The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the People's Choice Awards.

Throughout the summer, DeGeneres faced numerous allegations where she and her show's producers engaged in having a toxic work environment, resulting in an investigation by WarnerMedia, the parent company of the show's distributor, Warner Bros. Television. In the aftermath, three executive producers of the show were fired and led to DeGeneres apologizing for the atmosphere at the show.

In her acceptance speech DeGeneres stated,

I am not only accepting this award for myself. I’m accepting on behalf of my amazing crew, my amazing staff who make the show possible. They show up every single day. They give 100 percent of themselves, 100 percent of the time. I say thank you to the people, to all my fans, thank you for supporting me and sticking by me. I cannot tell you how grateful I am and what this means to me, it's more than I could possibly tell you, especially now.

At the start of the show's 18th season, DeGeneres pledged the show was "starting a new chapter" and making changes.