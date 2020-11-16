General Hospital Promo: Cyrus Calls on Julian to Take Out Jason Morgan!

Jeff Kober

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) calls in his chips on Julian (William deVry) on General Hospital. Now it's time for Julian to pay the piper. The price? Make Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) go boom! Julian's track record may hinder his ability to make Cyrus a happy man.

Chase (Josh Swickard) can't unsee what he walked in on. Who's going to be there to pick up the pieces of his broken heart?

Sasha's (Sofia Mattsson) life is in danger and Brando (Johnny Wactor) wants to save her, but Cyrus just wants her gone.

Watch the new GH promo below: