Live! Co-Hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Discuss "Weird Codependency"

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have a great relationship on Live! with Kelly and Ryan, mirrored by their off-screen bond. The co-hosts chatted with Entertainment Tonight about their closeness.

Ripa gushed:

Working with your friends is a great privilege. It is a joy, and I have to say that it is a rare thing to work with a guy who is so authentic and fun and joyful and humble and generous and kind to everyone. What you see of Ryan on the air is the person he is backstage, which is a unique thing.

Seacrest chimed in:

We do a television show, but it's not just a television show. We come in and we literally have our first cup of coffee together and catch up with each other as friends do, and that's the dynamic we hope we have with people who are watching as well.

Ripa joked: