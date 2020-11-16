Meghan McCain Trolls Donald Trump After Arizona Goes Blue

Meghan McCain is getting into her bag of petty. The View co-host used outgoing President Donald Trump's own words against him after he was defeated in the 2020 election. Last Thursday, the press called Arizona a state that flipped from being red and went into the win column for President-elect Joe Biden, which pushed him into heading to the White House.

McCain took a dig at Trump, who, for years dogged out her father the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, by posting on Twitter,

BURN! The meme references Trump's comments about McCain in 2015 at the Iowa Family Leadership Summit. He slammed the long-term senator, who died in 2018 of brain cancer, for being a prisoner of war in North Vietnam. Trump remarked,