Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful currently features Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) controversially obsessed with a mannequin of Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle). In a chat with TV Watercooler, Atkinson went deep into just what made the Hope doll so very creepy.

Atkinson recalled one particularly bizarre incident with the mannequin, saying:

When things are well lit and I’m looking at it, it’s creepy and weird. I don’t feel like I’m looking at Annika. It’s like Invasion of the Body Snatchers. Something has taken over Annika’s body. It’s not her anymore and I know something is off!

I will tell you a story though. It was an interesting time. I was walking through the stages and passed by what used to be Vinnie’s [Joe LoCicero] apartment set. It was all dark because we had just gone done shooting a scene in a different area, so they had all that lit up. I was walking by that set and I’m walking to a different part of the stages and looked over and on the couch, the mannequin was there, and it scared the crap out of me! I thought Annika was sitting there, reading her lines in the dark. It was very creepy. It was not moving. I looked up and said, 'Oh God!' And then I realized that oh, that’s the mannequin. They just left it there. Okay. It’s very weird. It was like a scene from a horror movie. In certain lighting, you can confuse it with Annika going around acting creepy all over the stages.

The actor also delved deep into Thomas' obsession with Hope and his need to make a "perfect family" for his son, Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri). He explained: