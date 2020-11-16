The Kelly Clarkson Show Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus

Author:
Publish date:
kelly clarkson 01

Employees of The Kelly Clarkson Show have tested positive for COVID-19, revealed Deadline. The results came in last week, the trade website reported, after staffers underwent regular safety protocol screenings. After getting the news, the NBC chatfest employed guidelines set forth by the state and county, including those specified by the NBCU Production Playbook, like contact tracing and retesting.

Today.com confirmed the outbreak. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Kelly Clarkson was exposed but has tested negative. ET claimed that at laest four staffers were exposed and sent home for two weeks to quarantine.

The Kelly Clarkson Show was scheduled to shoot on Thursday, Nov. 12, and go dark on Friday, Nov. 13. Pending more test results, production is currently scheduled to resume on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Jameela Jamil and Kelly Clarkson
Talk Shows

The Kelly Clarkson Show is Gearing Up for Season 2 This September

Kelly Clarkson
Talk Shows

Kelly Clarkson Calls Remote Filming Mid-Pandemic "a Turd of a Situation"

Kelly-Tamron
Talk Shows

Kelly Clarkson, Tamron Hall Will Feature New, At-Home Segments on Talk Shows

Kelly-Tamron
Talk Shows

EPs of Kelly Clarkson, Tamron Hall's Talk Shows Share Chatfests Cope with COVID-19