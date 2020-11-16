The Kelly Clarkson Show Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus

Employees of The Kelly Clarkson Show have tested positive for COVID-19, revealed Deadline. The results came in last week, the trade website reported, after staffers underwent regular safety protocol screenings. After getting the news, the NBC chatfest employed guidelines set forth by the state and county, including those specified by the NBCU Production Playbook, like contact tracing and retesting.

Today.com confirmed the outbreak. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Kelly Clarkson was exposed but has tested negative. ET claimed that at laest four staffers were exposed and sent home for two weeks to quarantine.

The Kelly Clarkson Show was scheduled to shoot on Thursday, Nov. 12, and go dark on Friday, Nov. 13. Pending more test results, production is currently scheduled to resume on Tuesday, Nov. 17.