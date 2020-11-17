Briana Lane Departs General Hospital as Amanda Setton Readies for Return as Brook Lynn Quartermaine

Author:
Updated:
Original:
Briana Lane, Amanda Setton

Briana Lane, Amanda Setton

General Hospital was full of surprises today. Brook Lynn (Briana Lane) told her father Ned (Wally Kurth) that she was going back to Bensonhurst to give herself from some distance. In a typically soapy twist, Brook Lynn may be pregnant with Valentin's (James Patrick Stuart) baby.

Lane stepped into the role when GH returned to the air in August while Amanda Setton was getting ready for baby number three. Lane took to Twitter to announce her departure this evening and thanked fans for their support.

No word on when Setton will be back on our screens. Check out Lane's tweets below!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

gh-briana lane-brook lynn
General Hospital

First Impressions: Briana Lane as Brook Lynn Quartermaine on GH

Brianna Lane
General Hospital

Briana Lane Says She's "Honored" to Fill In for Amanda Setton on GH

Amanda Setton
General Hospital

Amanda Setton Explains General Hospital Exit as Briana Lane Temporarily Assumes Role

gh-brook lynn
General Hospital

First Impressions: Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Ashton on GH