Briana Lane, Amanda Setton Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital was full of surprises today. Brook Lynn (Briana Lane) told her father Ned (Wally Kurth) that she was going back to Bensonhurst to give herself from some distance. In a typically soapy twist, Brook Lynn may be pregnant with Valentin's (James Patrick Stuart) baby.

Lane stepped into the role when GH returned to the air in August while Amanda Setton was getting ready for baby number three. Lane took to Twitter to announce her departure this evening and thanked fans for their support.

No word on when Setton will be back on our screens. Check out Lane's tweets below!