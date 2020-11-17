Steven Bergman Photography

Tamara Braun is back on Days of Our Lives as mob moll Ava Vitali. This latest stint is her third time on screen as Ava (though Braun also appeared as Taylor Walker on the NBC soap). The Emmy winner dished on what she loved most about presumed-dead Ava.

RELATED: Tamara Braun Heads Back to Days of Our Lives

She told Soap Opera Digest that she'd heard of Ava's possible return. She dished:

I was surprised to get the call [from DAYS] — it’s always nice to get the call — but I did know that a while ago, DAYS had had this [story] with initials on the door. And my dear, sweet, wonderful neighbor, who is like my mom here in California, June, watches both shows, DAYS and GH [where Braun most recently played Kim from 2017-19], since I’ve been on, and she told me, ‘All these characters are coming back from the dead, and these initials are on the door, and they showed A.V. today! What if that’s Ava Vitali?’

Braun loves playing Ava, but it was her first time on the show, in 2008, that she really got to make Ava a true gangster. She admitted:

I loved her the most the first time around, because she was really fleshed out and interesting and wild, and we found many levels to her. If I’m honest, the last time, I think she was just bad, all bad, and it made it difficult to redeem [her]. But I loved Ava incarnation No. 1, for sure — and the opportunity to play with her with them knowing my feelings and me stressing what I loved [about] her the first time around and hoping that they could implement some of that was a factor, as well, in my wanting to come back.

Braun is thrilled to be back to work, adding: