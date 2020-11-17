The Young and the Restless star Donny Boaz (Chance) revealed on Instagram he tested positive for COVID-19 and had to leave the soap temporarily to quarantine. Boaz has since returned to work, but during his on screen absence from Y&R, a familiar face will sub in as Chance.

Soap Opera Digest confirms former Days of Our Lives actor Justin Gaston (ex-Ben) will appear as Chance. Gaston is married to Boaz's on-screen love interest Melissa Ordway (Abby) in real life. The actor makes his Y&R debut the week of Nov. 23.