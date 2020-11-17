Mattel Television Developing 'The Uno Game Show'

Mattel is developing card game Uno and turning it into a game show, according to Deadline. The toy company's production arm, Mattel Television, is teaming up with Propagate Content's Ben Silverman, Greg Lipstone, and Howard T. Owens and Let's Make a Deal showrunner John Quinn.

The Uno Game Show will feature four teams duking it out to become the Uno champions. Fans can expect the audience to participate, while contestants will answer trivia questions and tackle physical tasks. Mattel has attempted to turn Uno into a TV show before; the card game will celebrate its fiftieth anniversary in 2021.

Adam Bonnett, executive producer, Mattel Television, is spearheading the project. He stated:

Uno is the most popular game in the world and is a fixture in pop culture, making it the ideal franchise to build a reality game show around. Ben, Howard, Greg and John have deep expertise in unscripted content and are the perfect partners to help us transform Uno into a television series for the whole family.

Owens and Silverman added: