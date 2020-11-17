WATCH: Al Roker Discusses Plans to Return to Today Show Next Week

Steven Bergman Photography

Today Show mainstay Al Roker will head back to work next week, he announced today. After being diagnosed with prostate cancer and undergoing surgery, the meteorologist appeared on the NBC morning show to give his co-hosts an update.

Roker checked in with colleagues Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, bringing along his doc, Dr. Vincent Laudone. Laudone told the Today team that Roker's cancer appears to have been isolated to his prostate and eliminated, giving him "an excellent prognosis.”

Roker shared his joy, saying:

It was this great relief. We’re not out of the woods… but for a first start, this is terrific news.

The weather whiz also said he'll be back to the show next week, sharing:

Can’t wait to see all of you back in person, hope on next Monday. And then, of course, we’ve got the big Thanksgiving Day parade.

