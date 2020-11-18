Annika Noelle

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is hanging out at Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam's (Scott Clifton) shack in the backwoods when Hope makes her appearance. She tells Thomas that Douglas is on his way down from the big house.

Thomas is nervous about seeing Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) and Hope is supportive. Thomas explains that even though it's been a couple of days, he can remember how he gave Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) the silent treatment when he was gone for any length of time. Hope explains that Douglas knows he's been busy with work. Thomas hopes their time apart doesn't hold them back. Thomas questions Hope if Douglas really understands how sorry he is for everything he's done.

Douglas walks in and makes a beeline for Hope. She asks about his playdate while Thomas looks on. Douglas spots Thomas, who tries to chat about what he's been up to. Thomas expresses to Douglas he's been busy and wishes he could be with him more. He adds that he misses him, is proud of him, and loves him.

Crickets chirp for a few uncomfortable seconds before Douglas returns the sentiments and rushes to give his strapping dad a hug.

Watch the video below and sound off in the comments!