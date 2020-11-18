Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of November 16, 2020
- Jennifer Bassey (ex-Marian) stars in the holiday flick Magic in Mount Holly
- Lamman Rucker (ex-Marshall) stars in Love M., a virtual play debuting on Dec. 1, in recognition of World AIDS Day
- Lindsay Lohan (ex-Alli) will return to The Masked Singer Australia, her mother Dina told The Daily Mail
- Karrueche Tran (Vivian) launched the Gold Mine jewelry line
- Scott Turner Schofield (ex-Nick) worked as a consultant on trans issues on the new movie The Craft: Legacy
- Justin Baldoni (ex-Graham) has directed the Disney+ film Clouds
- Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) made a cameo on Netflix's Dash & Lily
- Mario Lopez (ex-Christian) stars in the Saved by the Bell reboot
- Karla Mosley (ex-Maya) will lend her vocal talents to the video game Spider Man: Miles Morales
- Rome Flynn (ex-Zende) released a new song, "Drunk With You"
- Morgan Fairchild (ex-Sydney) voices Grampa's new girlfriend on The Simpsons
- Patrick Muldoon (ex-Austin) stars in the holiday flick Magic in Mount Holly
- Bryan Craig (ex-Morgan) has a new movie, The Ride, streaming now on Amazon Prime
- Demi Moore (ex-Jackie) stars in the upcoming thriller Songbird
- Janet Hubert (ex-Yvonne) stars in the trailer for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion, airing Nov. 19 on HBOMax; watch below
- Vivica A. Fox (ex-Stephanie) will recur on season 2 of UMC's drama Stuck With You
- Eric Roberts (ex-Vance) will star in the Doctor Who audio spinoff Master!
- David Hasselhoff (ex-Snapper) has recorded a metal song, "Through the Night"
- Burgess Jenkins (ex-Billy) stars in the Amazon Prime Uncle Frank, available Nov. 26
- Kelli Goss (ex-Courtney)'s The United States of Al has been picked up for the 2020-2021 season on CBS