Days of Our Lives Alum Christopher Sean to Recur on 'You'

Christopher Sean

Former Days of Our Lives star Christopher Sean (ex-Paul) is headed to Netflix. Per Deadline, the popular actor will recur on season three of the hit show You. The drama-thriller series chronicles the life, loves, and murders of serial killer Joe, played by Penn Badgley (ex-Phillip III, The Young and the Restless).

Sean will play Brandon, the tech investor-turned-stay-at-home husband of mean-girl mom Kiki (Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce's Shannon Chan-Kent). Also returning for the third season are Joe's love interest, Love (Victoria Pedretti), and her mother, Dottie Quinn (Saffron Burrows). 

New characters for Season Three played by primetime soap alums include: Natalie, Joe's neighbor with whom he's growing increasingly obsessed (One Tree Hill grad Michaela McManus); and naive professor Gil (Scandal's Mackenzie Astin).

