Sal Stowers

Brady (Eric Martsolf) visits Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) in the slammer. Brady wants to know who was there before him. Kristen says it was Marlena, but Brady reminds her she was there earlier. Kristen blames the guard's memory and intellect. Kristen derails his thought train (not hard to do, eh?) and asks about why he returned. Brady tells Kristen he had a visit from Lani.

Lani (Sal Stowers) tells Eli (Lamon Archey) she knows what he did. He wants more information, so she lays it out. Lani tells him she knows how he got Kristen's confession. She claims it was dirty, entrapment, and coercion (that's a lot of claims!). She doesn't want any more lectures about her ethics after what he did to her buddy.

Upstairs at Casa DiMera, Abigail's (Marci Miller) champagne hangover is epic. She doesn't remember much from the night before. Chad (Billy Flynn) is kind enough to remind her that he found her passed out on Jake's lap.

Downstairs at said casa, Kate (Lauren Koslow) is pouring herself a stiff one. Speaking of . . . in walks Jake (Brandon Barash). Kate asks Jake if he wants to join her as she reminds him that she was born a bad girl. The conversation turns to his leather jacket. It worked its way from Kate's bedroom floor to his bed . . . all folded, nice and neat. He moves closer to her and says he didn't have time to say goodnight since he had to make a fast exit. He moves even closer to give her a kiss.

Jennifer (Cady McClain) is also feeling under the weather. JJ (Casey Moss) comes to the rescue with a change or two of clothes for his mama. She thanks JJ and tells him she just couldn't face Jack (Matthew Ashford) or anyone else. Knock, knock! Who can it be? Yep . . . it's Jack! He wants to come in, but it may not go his way.

Watch the video below and sound off in the comments!