Pop culture icon Alex Trebek dies. The Jeopardy host was 80 years old and hosted the game show for 37 years.

Carter proposes to Zoe on The Bold and the Beautiful. Why is B&B so obsessed with rushing their young characters into proposals, weddings and babies? The Hope Doll saga continues. Shauna, Eric and Quinn is a bright spot on the soap.

Abby blows up her parent's party on Days of Our Lives. Kate puts Steve in his place. What do the DC gang think of Kate and Jake. Xander and Sarah take on Philip. Ava returns to Salem.

Laura returns to Port Charles on General Hospital. Where has she been all this time? Julian and Ava are in a standoff with Sonny.

Is The Young and the Restless skipping storyline beats? Why does Y&R feel like it's becoming B&B by rushing it's young adult characters into marriages? Sally continues to scheme. Chance is shot during Adam's plot to take down his family. What can be done to improve the Amanda, Devon, Elena and Nate quad?

