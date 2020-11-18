Michael B. Jordan Named People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive

Credit: Joshua Kissi/People

Erica Kane would be so proud and jealous at the same time. People has revealed the choice for its 2020 Sexiest Man Alive edition and it is Michael B. Jordan! The honor that was bestowed on the actor/producer was revealed Tuesday during Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The former All My Children actor came on disguised in a yellow hazmat suit with drawn-on smiley faces, where virtual audience members guessed who he was.

Just how does he feel about this great honor? The Black Panther star told People,

It's a cool feeling. You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.' But it’s a good club to be a part of.

Indeed. Jordan's addition to the select club marks the 35th anniversary of the the special edition of the magazine. The New Jersey native revealed to the magazine the ladies in his family are too stoked by his title. Jordan remarked,

When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well. This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for.

People's Sexiest Man Alive edition is on newsstands this Friday.