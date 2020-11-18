Things Are Getting Spicy In a Brand New Episode of The Bay!

Bay City residents are about to feel shocks coming their way on a brand new episode of The Bay. In the latest installment of the multi Daytime Emmy-winning digital series, Lianna Ramos (Jade Harlow) gets some assistance from her "abuelo" Nardo (A Martinez), and is in for a surprise when she runs into her neighbor.

Meanwhile at the hospital, Pete Garrett (Kristos Andrews), Vivian Garrett (Karrueche Tran), and Commissioner Lex Martin (Tristan Rogers), scheme to get the dirt from the faux Adam Kenway (Daeg Faerch), but things go sideways, causing a huge ripple effect inside the Garrett clan.

As Bay City gets closer to a city-wide lockdown, Daniel Garrett (Eric Nelsen) chooses between Caleb McKinnon (Mike Manning) and Matthew Johnson (Randy Wayne). Officer Colton Kurosaki (Michael Copon) continues to abuse his power and Sara Garrett (Mary Beth Evans) gets some crushing news.