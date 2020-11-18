WATCH: Patrick Dempsey Talks Grey's Anatomy Return on 'Ellen'

Patrick Dempsey made fans swoon with a surprise appearance on Grey's Anatomy's season 17 premiere. He appeared remotely on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss his cameo and what it meant.

How did the return come about? He teamed up with former co-star (Ellen Pompeo to come up with the idea. Dempsey shared:

We hadn't spoken in quite some time, so we were playing catchup and she goes, 'What do you think about coming back on to the show? Here's our idea of what we want to do for season 17. I was like, 'What a great opportunity for people. How great it would be for the fans, really, to see everybody reunited in this sort of bizarre way.'

Is he coming back again? Dempsey dished that he will pop up again, adding:

I know I’m throughout this season. He comes back to visit.

Watch McDreamy chat it up with Ellen DeGeneres below.