The Young and the Restless Recap: Sally Tries to Squeeze Jack for Some Intel

Courtney Hope

Sally (Courtney Hope) is at Jabot, schmoozing Jack (Peter Bergman) about JCV. She tells him how much she loved how artful the collection was. Jack thanks her for the compliment and Sally just keeps going . . . about the bathing suits, the suits, the styles . . . so chic and perfect . . . like they came straight outta Paris.

Jack is impressed by her expertise and Sally thinks he should pass that bit of intel along to someone who needs to hear it. Sally admits she has designs on running the company and wouldn't mind Jack's input with Lauren (Tracey Bregman).

Jack however, doesn't see her running the company, at least not now. When she asks why, Jack explains there are others who have paid their dues and Lauren has someone in mind. Jack encourages Sally by telling her she's in a good starting place as Lauren's right hand. Sally asks Jack who's in line for the job.

Lauren is chatting with Summer (Hunter King) at Society. She's excited by the direction Fenmore's is moving. Summer says she's not surprised since Fenmore's is such a jewel.

Lauren's also thrilled to bring JCV into the fold. Summer admits she had a blast building the division. Lauren asks what Summer thinks the division really needs to succeed. Summer gives her ideas about the type of person Lauren needs to look for to keep the vision alive. Summer stops her rambling long enough to ask Lauren if she's the one she's looking for. Lauren just nods her head . . . yes.

