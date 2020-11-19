The Bold and the Beautiful is still in production after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The positive results by a crew member was triggered by the procedures set in place by the industry, and state and county protocols. These include contract tracing and self-isolation of those who interacted with the person with coronavirus, Deadline.

B&B currently has a scheduled two week Thanksgiving hiatus, which starts on Monday. The scenes taped today and tomorrow will be combined into one day. They will be filmed today with the remaining crew members before they head for break tomorrow.