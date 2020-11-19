The Bold and the Beautiful Continues Taping as a Crew Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

Author:
Publish date:
bold and beautiful-logo

The Bold and the Beautiful is still in production after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The positive results by a crew member was triggered by the procedures set in place by the industry, and state and county protocols. These include contract tracing and self-isolation of those who interacted with the person with coronavirus, Deadline.

B&B currently has a scheduled two week Thanksgiving hiatus, which starts on Monday. The scenes taped today and tomorrow will be combined into one day. They will be filmed today with the remaining crew members before they head for break tomorrow.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

bold and beautiful-logo
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Halts Production to Expand COVID-19 Testing

bold and beautiful-logo
The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful Resumes Filming After Positive COVID Test

Greg Rikaart
Soaps

Greg Rikaart Tests Positive for COVID-19

yr-logo
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Still in Production After Two Test Positive For COVID-19