Fox Renews Trio of Daytime Syndies

25 Words or Less

Fox Television Stations is re-upping three of its syndicated shows through the 2022-2033 season, Deadline reports. The lucky programs in question are 25 Words or Less, Dish Nation, and Divorce Court.

Stephen Brown, executive VP of programming, stated:

We at Fox First Run are so pleased to produce reliably strong, feel good programming for [the Fox Television Stations] and syndication. With shows helmed by Meredith Vieira, Judge Faith Jenkins, Sherri Shepherd and the amazing cast of ‘Dish Nation,’ plus the upcoming ‘You Bet Your Life’ with Jay Leno, we anticipate nothing but growth ahead.

The Vieira-hosted 25 Words or Less entered syndication last fall. It's cleared in 98% of the country. Divorce Court, TV's longest-running court show, added Jenkins as its judge earlier this year. Dish Nation has been running since 2011 and features on-air personalities like Shepherd, rapper Da Brat, and reality star Porsha Williams.

