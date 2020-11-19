Fox Renews Trio of Daytime Syndies

Fox

Fox Television Stations is re-upping three of its syndicated shows through the 2022-2033 season, Deadline reports. The lucky programs in question are 25 Words or Less, Dish Nation, and Divorce Court.

Stephen Brown, executive VP of programming, stated:

The Vieira-hosted 25 Words or Less entered syndication last fall. It's cleared in 98% of the country. Divorce Court, TV's longest-running court show, added Jenkins as its judge earlier this year. Dish Nation has been running since 2011 and features on-air personalities like Shepherd, rapper Da Brat, and reality star Porsha Williams.