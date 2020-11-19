Tamera Mowry-Housley Joins Home & Family

Tamera Mowry-Housley is returning to daytime. The former co-host of The Real will join Cameron Mathison and Debbie Matenopoulos on Hallmark's Home & Family as a contributor, starting in December. Deadline is reporting Mowry-Housley has also signed a new overall deal with Crown Media Family Networks, where she will executive produce and star in original films.

Mowry-Housley is slated to start in the upcoming holiday film Christmas Comes Twice. Michelle Vicary, EVP, Programming & Network Program Publicity, Crown Media Family Networks, released a statement, saying,

We are thrilled to officially welcome Tamera Mowry-Housley to the Hallmark family. Having worked with Tamera on a few original movies previously it is a joy to have her star and executive produce more projects with us. The really exciting part of this deal is that she will join our talented cast of Home & Family, one of the best lifestyle shows in television.

In July, Mowry-Housley announced she was departing The Real after co-hosting the Emmy Award-winning show for six seasons. She was part of the show since 2013. The actress/host stated about her new deal,

There’s just something about a Hallmark movie that warms your heart and I’m beyond excited to be joining the network not just as an actor and executive producer, but more so as a family member. I can’t wait to share our first original film this holiday season.

Christmas Comes Twice airs Sunday, Dec. 13, at 8 PM EST on Hallmark Channel.