Steven Bergman Photography

As Ryan Phillippe was making history and getting critical acclaim for playing the first gay teenager on a soap opera, his parents meanwhile weren't too thrilled about him in the role. In an interview with KFC Radio, Phillippe revealed how his religious parents felt when he portrayed One Life To Live's gay teen Billy Douglas from 1992-1993.

Phillippe stated,

I'd grown up going to Baptist school, Christian school, and stuff. My first role ever, though, coming out of the Christian school when I was a senior in high school, I played the first gay character on a soap opera, the first gay teenager ever. So I was shunned at that point, so they were already out of the picture.

Years later, when Phillippe slipped into the role of the spoiled rich troublemaker Sebastian Valmont in 1999's Cruel Intentions, his parents weren't happy about the role, as well, due to the plot. Phillippe admits he thought his parents "were going to disown me" due to the subject matter but admits he'd like to get back to portraying a character such as Sebastian. The actor revealed,

I've still never played a character like that since. I'm dabbling in comedies here and there, I'm doing a lot of comedy stuff. ... But I want to get back to playing a character like Sebastian in Cruel Intentions. It was just so fun to be so flippant and theatrical.

