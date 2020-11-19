The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Adam Gets Thrown Into The Looney Bin!

Mark Grossman

Billy/Lily: The Abbott black sheep (Jason Thompson) and his communications exec's (Christel Khalil) relationship changes. Watch for Lily to defend Billy when wild accusations are lobbed against him.

Abby: The Newman Abbott (Melissa Ordway) hybrid has a huge decision to make. Watch for Abby's mama Ashley (Eileen Davidson) to come to her baby girl's aid.

Summer: The tartlet (Hunter King) changes her tune.

Victor/Sharon/Adam/Chelsea: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) tries his best to keep his wayward son (Mark Grossman) from more self-destruction. Victor takes drastic measures when he goes to Sharon (Sharon Case) and asks for her to sign papers to have Adam committed. Meanwhile, Adam wants to start fresh with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), and the two plan on leaving Genoa City.

Later, Victor squashes their dreams when he slaps his son with a court order to have him committed. Chelsea is horrified by Victor's actions and is disgusted when she learns Sharon signed off on it. Both Chelsea and Adam are livid with what happened. Will Chadam get revenge? Watch for Chelsea to go to Sharon for some answers on her actions.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) discovers Theo's (Tyler Johnson) big payback plot against him and his siblings.

Devon/Lily/Nate: The Winters clan celebrates Thanksgiving together with some new faces joining them. Devon (Bryton James) informs Lily that Amanda (Mishael Morgan) will come over for dinner a little later on. Lily slips it to Devon; she invited Nate (Sean Dominic) and he shows up just as the two are discussing his attendance.

The men later talk about how Lily plotted to have them at the house together. Later, Lily tells both Devon and Nate they need to get it together since they are family. She urges them to try to put their hatred aside since they are the only family they have. Watch for the dinner to be very ripe with tension. Will Devon and Nate make amends?

Sharon: The budding therapist reminds others how and why they should give back.