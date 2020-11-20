Alex Trebek's Gift to the City of Los Angeles Revealed

In the wake of Alex Trebek's passing, it's been revealed that he was an ardent conservationist. Deadline reports that, in 1998, the Jeopardy! host donated 62 acres of land in the Hollywood Hills to the city of Los Angeles.

Now, the Trebek Open Space bears its owner's name. The Laurel Canyon Land Trust shared on Facebook that the park is "a a gift to future generations who will have to reckon with climate change in the years to come." The space, the trust noted, provides an area for city-goers "who thirst for open space and outdoor activity" and a spot for "native animals such as our local Mountain Lions" to roam.

Check out some pics of the lovely park below.