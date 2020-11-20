Matthew Atkinson

We begin our BOLD day with Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) continuing down the path that always leads to Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). Liam is trying to be understanding since Hope and Thomas have a bizarre custody agreement for Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri), but he smells trouble.

Hope couldn’t disagree more, y’all! She is positively giddy about how wonderful Thomas was with Douglas. She truly believes that Thomas is THE MOST SANE SHE HAS SEEN IN A LONG TIME, and that she's not in danger.

Side Note: Really, Hope? Really?

Over at Casa de Mannequin, Thomas is chatting with his beloved about his visit with Douglas. Just then, he realizes he's talking to plastic and once again declares it's time to return her to Forrester . . . cue plastic Hope forming into a real girl!

She wants him to wait and begins to do some sort of robotic walk towards Thomas. She wants to stay because she is Hope and she loves him. Thomas can’t believe his eyes and ears! And neither can we!

That’s it for today. What was your rose and thorn for today? Sound off in the comments!