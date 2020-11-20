Martha Madison, Brandon Beemer

Our day in Salem begins with Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) encountering his Uncle Roman (Josh Taylor) at his front door. Sooner than you can say Chris Kositchek, Shawn D declares that he and Belle (Martha Madison) are getting married today!

Over at the penthouse, Belle arrives all bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. John (Drake Hogestyn) thinks she’s had too much caffeine, but Belle quickly lets her parents know that she’s getting married today! Cue Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) happy coos!

Outside the Brady Pub, Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) sits looking pale and tragic. She is torturing herself by reliving Belle’s dreaded proposal to Shawn Douglas. Just then, she spots Claire (Isabel Durant) in the window and says, to no one in particular, that she is going to stop “that bitch” Belle’s wedding, and her BFF Claire is going to help her.

Inside, Claire is all up on her phone and texting Charlie (Mike C. Manning) - who is over at Julie’s Place enjoying a meal. They text back and forth. Charlie wants more dinner, but Jan Spears has other plans.

Jan takes a seat and is suddenly all intrigued by Claire’s giddiness. She wants to know the deal and Claire let’s her know about her glorious dinner with Charlie.

At the Kiriakis mansion, Xander (Paul Telfer) descends the stairs looking ready for work. Sarah (Linsey Godfrey), who clearly doesn’t work, has been busy spying on Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson). He needs a ride to work and Sarah is going to take the opportunity to snuggle close and get to the truth!

