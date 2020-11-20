Fans will have to say goodbye to the legendary Ms. Jan Spears on Days of Our Lives. Why? Well, portrayer Heather Lindell is sailing out of Salem next week, reports Soap Opera Digest.

Lindell's last airdate will be Tuesday, Nov. 24. But before the villainous Jan heads out of town, she'll have to contend with the havoc she's wrought in town. After all, her arch-nemesis, Belle (Martha Madison), is marrying Jan's one-time captive, Shawn Douglas' (Brandon Beemer)...and there's their daughter, Claire (Isabel Durant), whom Jan is manipulating!

Lindell first occupied the role of Jan from 2004 to 2005. She reprised the role earlier this year in the DOOL App's Last Blast Reunion, then returned to our small screens in early September.