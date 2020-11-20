Sharon Case

We begin our day with Adam (Mark Grossman) trying to convince Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) that he wants to make a new life with her and Connor outside the Genoa City limits. Chelsea seems unconvinced. She doesn’t think he's really willing to give up his endless vendetta. Nope. Adam wants to hit the road . . . if Chelsea will forgive him.

At Crimson Lights, Sharon (Sharon Case) is cleaning up when Victor (Eric Braeden) walks through the door. Shockingly, he wants to talk about Adam. Sharon really doesn’t want to hear it, but then Victor says the magic four words, “Adam needs your help.”

Back at Casa de Misery, Chelsea says she thinks she should cut her losses. Adam seems suspect. Just then, Adam's phone rings. Chelsea is DONE when she realizes it’s Sharon. Adam fawns over Chelsea in an attempt to calm her down. Adam loves her, but Chelsea needs a little time.

A somber Chelsea returns to the Chancellor mansion alone. She checks her phone and texts Connor, who is clearly hating boarding school and wanting some attention from mom and dad.

