The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Fake Hope Is a Savage! Sassy. Moody. Plastic.

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) continue to bicker about Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Liam finds out more ridiculousness about Thomas.

Thomas takes his relationship with plastic Hope (Annika Noelle) to the next level.

Plastic Hope emerges during a family dinner.

Liam has dinner with Steffy and Kelly, but can't keep his mind off Thomas.

Steffy continues to turn a blind eye to Thomas' descent into madness.

Thomas is forced to choose between his hallucinations and reality.

Finn's (Tanner Novlan) presence smacks Thomas back into reality.

Liam catches a shirtless Thomas with his hands on the real, live Hope.

LIAM. GOES. OFF.