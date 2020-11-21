Days of Our Lives Promo: Jan Usurps Belle's Position By Shawn's Side

Mike C. Manning, Heather Lindell, Eric Martsolf, Drake Hogestyn

Belle's (Martha Madison) wedding plans get derailed on Days of Our Lives. Shawn (Brandon Beemer) expects to meet one bride at the end of the aisle, but gets another . . . Jan (Heather Lindell).

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) sends Jack (Matthew Ashford) a Thanksgiving message that isn't full of holiday cheer.

Jack comes face to face with his public accuser . . . his daughter Abigail (Marci Miller).

Gabi (Camila Banus) lands on her perch at the DiMera mansion and Chad (Billy Flynn) wonders WTF she's doing back in Salem.

Eli (Lamon Archey) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) make a shocking discovery.

Watch the new DAYS promo below: