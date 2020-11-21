Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Gabi Returns to Find Jake Intoxicated By Kate's Lady Bits

Camila Banus

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) gives Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) the choice to marry her or be responsible for Belle's (Martha Madison) death.

Lani (Sal Stowers) visits her BFF, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), in the prison.

Jake (Brandon Barash) REALLY wants to dig back into Kate's (Lauren Koslow) lady bits.

Gabi (Camila Banus) and Rafe (Galen Gering) return to Salem.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander (Paul Telfer) break into Ava's (Tamara Braun) digs.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) officiates the wedding of Shawn Douglas and Jan Spears.

Rafe meets up with Roman (Josh Taylor) to get an update on the latest Salem gossip.

Gabi is stunned by the tomfoolery that has taken place in her absence.

Kristen begs Lani to reunite with Eli (Lamon Archey).

Jan Spears suspects foul play and tells everyone that Belle has gone on to the upper room.

Rafe discovers that Hope hightailed it out of Salem.

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) finds out that Lani kicked Eli to the curb.

Marlena is Claire's (Isabel Durant) shoulder.

Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) finds Belle.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Abigail (Marci Miller) find some common ground.

A fateful John (Drake Hogestyn) tries to choke out Jan Spears.

Abe (James Reynolds) proposes a new job for Shawn Douglas.

Julie is having NONE of Jack's foolishness.

Gwen (Emily O'Brien) continues to fan Chad's (Billy Flynn) flames.

Jan Spears makes her exit.