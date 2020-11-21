General Hospital Spoilers: Maxie Searches for Her Daddy Mac

Kirsten Storms

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) goes IN on Julian (William deVry).

Cameron (William Lipton) gets a boo-boo.

Mac (John J. York) distracts Laura (Genie Francis).

Liz (Rebecca Herbst) turns to Scotty (Kin Shriner) for support.

Laura gets all motherly with Lulu (Emme Rylan).

Sam (Kelly Monaco) doesn't have all the pieces to the puzzle.

Dustin (Mark Lawson) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) find some common ground.

Jason (Steve Burton) remembers he has children and bonds with Danny (Porter Fasullo).

Ava (Maura West) tries to help Julian.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) searches for Mac.

Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) dreads telling Laura what he knows.

Ava lets Julian know he has two choices.