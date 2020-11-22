Emily O'Brien

Every year at the Day of DAYS fan event, we receive the gift of the Days of Our Lives winter promo! This year, the holidays bring a multitude of returns, canoodling couples, and prison releases. Let's get into it . . .

We begin our winter promo with the return of Gabriela Adrianna Josephina Hernandez DiMera (Camila Banus) . . . who is none too pleased to walk in on Jake (Brandon Barash) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) all nekkid and giddy, basking in the glow of post-coital bliss! Later in the promo, Jake reminds Gabi that she told him she hated him. She dryly responds that what she said was a lie . . . DUMB ASS.

Ava (Tamara Braun) has returned, which means Joey (James Lastovic) has been sitting in prison for murdering someone who is actually still alive. He is being released, immediately! Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) rejoice and fetch him! Back at the house, Ava has clearly gotten reacquainted with Steve as she walks out from the bathroom or bedroom of Kayla's house and throws Kayla a casual, "hey" . . . cut to Kayla choking her out!

At University Hospital, it is time for Lani (Sal Stowers) to birth the twins and Kayla is there to comfort her. Valerie (Vanessa Williams) returns (squee!) to embrace Eli (Lamon Archey) and celebrate her grandbabies.

In the aftermath of the anniversary party from hell, it appears that Jack (Matthew Ashford), Abigail (Marci Miller), and JJ (Casey Moss) have reunited. Jennifer Rose (Cady McClain) ain't there yet. She and Bonnie (Judi Evans), who have become fast friends, are boozing it up on what appears to be a double date - while Jack and Justin (Wally Kurth) look on with pained expressions.

Tony (Thaao Penghlis) and Anna (Leann Hunley) have returned to Salem just in time for the holidays, and just in time to warn Abigail that Gwen (Emily O'Brien) is not to be trusted. In a similar vein, Chad (Billy Flynn) seems to be falling prey to Gwen's influence when he asks Abigail if she is having an affair with Jake - cut to Gwen and Chad under the mistletoe and then . . . KISSING!

The Kiriakis mansion is filled with the holiday spirit as a newly released Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is giving Victor (John Aniston) some non-lethal ribbing, as well as canoodling with Brady (Eric Martsolf). In the same room, Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) is trying to kiss a newly returned CHLOE (Nadia Bjorlin)!

Side Note: The flashbacks of Philip and Chloe juxtaposed against current day were a nice touch.

Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) ends her run in Salem, but not before she tries to lip lock her very reluctant and very temporary groom. Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) bounces back fast and proposes to Belle (Martha Madison) in front of friends and family.

Canoodling couples is a running theme this winter as Charlie (Mike C. Manning) and Claire (Isabel Durant), Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey), and John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall), are all snuggling up close to get warm for the winter. Coo, Marlena, coo!

More returns are featured as young William Horton (Chandler Massey), greeted by his sister Allie (Lindsay Arnold), and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), greeted by Nicole Walker Brady (Arianne Zucker), are back to mix it up with the Salem locals.

We conclude the winter promo at the Horton Christmas tree. Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) is hanging Ciara's (Victoria Konefal) ornament whilst looking pained and tragic. Just then, a hand covers his and offers to help him. It's Ciara - but is she alive or in her heavenly form?

That's it! What did you think of the 2020 winter promo? What made you giddy with anticipation or sink to the depths of holiday despair? We want to hear from YOU! Sound off in the comments!