Sandy Dvore, Creator of Iconic The Young and the Restless Logo, Dead at 86

Sandy Dvore, best known to soap fans for his iconic brush stroke logo on The Young and the Restless, has died at the age of 86.

Outside of the soap world, Dvore was well known for his title sequences on TV staples like, The Partridge Family, Knots Landing, The Waltons, Falcon Crest, North and South, among many others.

In 1987, Dvore won an Emmy for his artistry for the main title sequence for the TV special, Carol, Carl, Whoopi and Robin.