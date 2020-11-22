Melody Thomas Scott

What have you been doing since 1973? Do you remember S1-E1? Then you have something to celebrate! Well, we all do, whether it was E1 or any other episode you jumped in on. Daytime's number one soap, The Young and the Restless, is celebrating its 12,000th episode this week.

The CBS lunchtime staple gathered its stars together to celebrate another major milestone.

Did you find any favorites in the video? What are your favorite moments? Check out the Y&R promo and sound off in the comments below!