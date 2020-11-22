The Young and the Restless Celebrates 12,000 Episodes! (PROMO)

Author:
Publish date:
Melody Thomas Scott

Melody Thomas Scott

What have you been doing since 1973? Do you remember S1-E1? Then you have something to celebrate! Well, we all do, whether it was E1 or any other episode you jumped in on. Daytime's number one soap, The Young and the Restless, is celebrating its 12,000th episode this week.

The CBS lunchtime staple gathered its stars together to celebrate another major milestone.

Did you find any favorites in the video? What are your favorite moments? Check out the Y&R promo and sound off in the comments below!

 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

yr-promo-2:16:2020
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Don't Count Victor Out . . . You Got That?

yr-promo-1:14:2019
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Nikki Is Ready to Aim and Fire

yr-promo-7:20:2020
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Debut Episodes Highlight Fan Favorites Week

yr-promo-6:8:2020
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Puts Romance On the Front Burner (PROMO)