General Hospital has temporarily recast the role of Lieutenant Marcus Taggert. The popular character, currently played by Réal Andrews, will temporarily be played by actor Asante Jones, starting in mid-December.

Eagle-eyed viewers might recognize Jones from roles on Scandal and Shameless. No word on why the recast was needed, but no worries, fans: Andrews will be back!

Soap Opera News was the first to report the story.

Check out a few pics of Jones below!