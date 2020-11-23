General Hospital Temporarily Recasts Taggert
General Hospital has temporarily recast the role of Lieutenant Marcus Taggert. The popular character, currently played by Réal Andrews, will temporarily be played by actor Asante Jones, starting in mid-December.
Eagle-eyed viewers might recognize Jones from roles on Scandal and Shameless. No word on why the recast was needed, but no worries, fans: Andrews will be back!
Soap Opera News was the first to report the story.
Check out a few pics of Jones below!