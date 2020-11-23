Last week's explosion at The Floating Rib is having some serious ramifications on General Hospital. So far, two characters have kicked the bucket...and both of their portrayers are exiting Port Charles, as well.

According to Soaps.com, Mark Lawson is out as Dustin. Before the bomb went boom, Dustin had proposed to Lulu (Emme Rylan). But Ms. Spencer was torn between her new love and her ex-husband Dante (Dominic Zamprogna).

On Instagram, Lawson dubbed his departure "bittersweet" and thanked the show and its cast and crew for a positive experience. Check out the hunk's post below:

Meanwhile, Dustin wasn't the only casualty of the explosion. Dev (Ashton Arbab) died before he got to 'fess up to Josslyn (Eden McCoy) about his manipulations. Soaps.com confirmed Arbab is also out at GH.