Days of Our Lives' burgeoning supercouple "Cin" - AKA Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) - was blasted to smithereens with Ciara's presumed death. But Ciara is popping up in Ben's mind everywhere he goes in Salem; so is there a future for the Brady-Weston marriage? Wilson spoke to Soap Hub about what's in store for his character.

Wilson wishes Konefal well, but he wants Ben's journey to continue, whether or not the "reformed" serial killer's wife is on screen. He explained:

My main thing is I’ve got to just worry about myself. I can’t worry about Victoria or what she’s doing with the show. I’m going to be working my ass off anyway. So as long as they’re writing for me, that’s what I’ve got to watch out for. I don’t want to just be a little piece of a story. I just want to be sure that we can keep the momentum that we had with Ben's story moving forward.

He added:

This will be a never-ending love story. Whether it be Ben and Ciara and they come back together after a few months of not seeing each other or a few years of not seeing each other, they will always be a piece of each other’s story forever.

Ciara or no Ciara, Ben is going to be just fine, Wilson said. How? He noted: