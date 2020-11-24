DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Carly Silver dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

Thomas' obsession with the Hope Doll continues on The Bold and the Beautiful. Does B&B need more bite in their storylines? Quinn reads Shauna over Eric.

Heather Lindell is out as Jan on Days of Our Lives. Why is Lani blaming Eli for Kristen being in prison when the whole thing is Kristen and Lani's fault? Jan crashes Belle and Shawn's wedding. Kate and Jennifer face off. Sarah is sleuthing to find out who is pulling Philip's strings.

Matt Trudeau takes over the role of Lucas on General Hospital. Jane Elliot is returning. Brianna Lane says goodbye to BLQ. Julian's bomb takes out the Floating Rib. Why wasn't Nikolas at the intervention for Alexis? Laura returns to Port Charles as Cyrus is everywhere.

Justin Gaston fills in as Chance on The Young and the Restless. Victor and Sharon team up to put Adam in a mental facility. The best moment of the week on Y&R was the Nicholas and Faith scenes.

All this and much more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

