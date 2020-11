First Impressions: Justin Gaston as Chance on The Young and the Restless

Justin Gaston

Justin Gaston (ex-Ben, Days of Our Lives) stepped into the role of Chance on The Young and the Restless. Gaston, who is the real life husband of Melissa Ordway (Abby), got his first screen time with fellow GCPD detective, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso).

What did you think of this temporary recast? Let us know your First Impressions of Justin Gaston in the comments below!