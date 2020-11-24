Jeopardy! Winner Ken Jennings to Guest Host Game Show

A familiar face will be among several guest hosts for brand new episodes of Jeopardy! when it starts back into production at the end of November. Ken Jennings has been named as one of the guest hosts of the long-running show following the death of host Alex Trebek earlier this month after his long fight against pancreatic cancer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter Jennings, a former champion and this year's winner of Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time tournament, will see his episodes air the week of Jan. 11, and will also be a consulting producer for the show.

Executive Producer Mike Richards released a statement regarding the guest hosts saying,

Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him. We will honor Alex's legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues. By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers.

Trebek's final episodes will air the week of Jan. 4. During the weeks of Dec. 21 and 28, the show will air 10 of the best episodes by the late host.