Jeopardy's Ratings Soar After Alex Trebek's Passing

In the week after longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek's death, the game show has demonstrated renewed popularity. According to The Wrap, the quiz program put forth a 6.0 rating for the week ending Nov. 15. Per Nielsen, it surpassed Judge Judy's 5.9. This is the first time Jeopardy! has led syndicated shows since June 2020.

It was announced yesterday that champion Ken Jennings will guest-host a few new Jeopardy! episodes when it resumes filming in November. The consulting producer's stint will begin to air the week of Jan. 11, 2021, with other yet-to-be-announced other guest hosts due to come on board.