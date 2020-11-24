Jeopardy's Ratings Soar After Alex Trebek's Passing

Author:
Publish date:
jeopardy-pic

In the week after longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek's death, the game show has demonstrated renewed popularity. According to The Wrap, the quiz program put forth a 6.0 rating for the week ending Nov. 15. Per Nielsen, it surpassed Judge Judy's 5.9. This is the first time Jeopardy! has led syndicated shows since June 2020.

RELATED: Jeopardy! Winner Ken Jennings to Guest Host Game Show

It was announced yesterday that champion Ken Jennings will guest-host a few new Jeopardy! episodes when it resumes filming in November. The consulting producer's stint will begin to air the week of Jan. 11, 2021, with other yet-to-be-announced other guest hosts due to come on board.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Alex Trebek
Game Shows

Jeopardy!'s Alex Trebek Provides Health Update

jeopardy-pic
Game Shows

Jeopardy! Ratings Soar as James Holzhauer's Reign Comes To an End

Alex Trebek
Game Shows

Alex Trebek Admits He's Rehearsed His Last Episode of Jeopardy!

Alek Trebek
Game Shows

Alex Trebek Set to Release Memoir in July 2020