Janet Hubert

Tika Sumpter is thrilled that her former One Life To Live co-star Janet Hubert took part in the recent Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion. Fans of OLTL may recall Hubert played Lisa Williamson, mother to Evangeline (Renée Elise Goldsberry) and Sumpter's Layla Williamson.

Last week Hubert, who also starred on General Hospital as the late Mike Corbin's (Max Gail) girlfriend Yvonne, took part in the highly anticipated reunion special on HBO Max, where she and Will Smith finally buried the hatchet.

Sumpter expressed how happy she was on Twitter the event took place. Sumpter tweeted,