Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of November 23, 2020

Alison Sweeney

As the World Turns

The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Denise Richards (Shauna) stars in the upcoming adventure film Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate's Cove, debuting Dec. 12
  • Katrina Bowden (Flo) shared a trailer on Instagram for her new movie, Born a Champion, out on Jan. 22, 2021 
  • Ronn Moss (ex-Ridge) shared a video for his new song, "Hallelujah," on Instagram
  • Karla Mosley (ex-Maya) stars in Passionflix's "holiday quickie" (short film) The Holiday Lift

Days of Our Lives

  • Patrick Muldoon (ex-Austin) stars in the upcoming adventure film Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate's Cove, debuting Dec. 12
  • Allison Sweeney (Sami) stars in the Hallmark holiday film Good Morning Christmas, airing Nov. 25 at 8 PM EST

General Hospital 

One Life to Live

The Young and the Restless

