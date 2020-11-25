Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of November 23, 2020
- Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/Sabrina) is starring in - and producing - the upcoming Apple+ film Sharper
- Denise Richards (Shauna) stars in the upcoming adventure film Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate's Cove, debuting Dec. 12
- Katrina Bowden (Flo) shared a trailer on Instagram for her new movie, Born a Champion, out on Jan. 22, 2021
- Ronn Moss (ex-Ridge) shared a video for his new song, "Hallelujah," on Instagram
- Karla Mosley (ex-Maya) stars in Passionflix's "holiday quickie" (short film) The Holiday Lift
- Patrick Muldoon (ex-Austin) stars in the upcoming adventure film Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate's Cove, debuting Dec. 12
- Allison Sweeney (Sami) stars in the Hallmark holiday film Good Morning Christmas, airing Nov. 25 at 8 PM EST
- Josh Swickard (Chase) filmed A California Christmas this past year with wife Lorynn York; the flick will debut on Netflix on Dec. 14
- Coby Ryan McLaughlin (ex-Shiloh) stars in Passionflix's "holiday quickie" (short film) The Package
- Rick Springfield (ex-Noah) will guest on the Nov. 26 episode of the reality competition show I Can See Your Voice
- Meghann Fahy (ex-Hannah) has scored a role in the upcoming film The Unbreakable Boy
- Mario Van Peebles (ex-Doc) is set to direct Lifetime's biopic Salt-N-Pepa about the iconic rap duo of the same name
- Sean Patrick Flanery (ex-Sam) stars in the new movie Born a Champion, out on Jan. 22, 2021
- Peter Porte (ex-Ricky) stars in MTV's LGBTQ+ Christmas film Dashing
- Vanessa Marano (ex-Eden) stars in the dark comedy How To Deter A Robber
- Barbara Crampton (ex-Leanna) has produced the remake of horror film Castle Freak, out on Dec. 4