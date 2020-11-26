Scott Clifton

Liam's (Scott Clifton) utterly distraught by what his innocent eyes saw. He runs back to Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) place in Malibu. He tells Steffy he went to Thomas' (Matthew Atkinson) because he saw that Hope (Annika Noelle) was still at his apartment. Liam explains he heard Thomas talking when he got to the door and proceeds to fill her in on what he heard.

Steffy, being Steffy, asked Liam what he did next. Well, of course the door was ajar, so Liam pushed it open and got an eyeful of half-nekkid Thomas (too bad it wasn't full-nekkid Thomas). He tells Steffy he saw Thomas with his arms around Hope . . . HIS WIFE HOPE (not the mannequin). He further explains Hope was kissing him. Steffy looks at him all wide-eyed like she can't possibly believe what she's hearing. (Neither can I!)

Liam's devastated y'all, but for the wrong reason!

