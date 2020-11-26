Jason Thompson

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) are in a tiny room at THE Grand PHX. They're playing relationship games of who wants what. Kyle notes that he's made many mistakes and Summer notes THEY have made many mistakes. Kyle claims he's there for her. Summer admits she's played games because of her insecurity. Kyle adds they have all night to hash their shit out, but Summer says she can't overthink their said shit anymore.

Jack (Peter Bergman) is stuffed after all that eating and speeching. (Let's be honest . . . Jack is the king of family speeches.) Jack admits to Ashley (Eileen Davidson) that it was his fault Billy (Jason Thompson) got chased off. Ashley assures Jack that family always comes home because that's what the Abbotts do.

Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy are at Society. Billy claims he lost his Thanksgiving appetite because of his brother. He explains to Lily that Jack thinks he's headed down a very dark path. Luckily, he has a job to keep him on the straight and narrow. Lily tells him it's not true, which impels Billy to offer her a drink. Lily says she's exactly where she needs to be right now.

Devon (Bryton James) and Nate (Sean Dominic) are left alone at D's penthouse. Nate wonders if Lily's coming back, but Devon knows she's not. He also knows Lily wants them to have a heart to heart talk to put their past in the past. Both agree that won't happen right now, but it's a first step. Nate's glad they could take it . . . and he takes off.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) are sipping coffees at Crimson Lights. She tells him that Adam's (Mark Grossman) in a top notch facility. Nikki says that no matter what Adam does, Victor's love for him will never die. Victor agrees and says he will always be there for Adam. Nikki wants Victor to focus on their blessings and the what the future holds for their family.

