The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Steffy and Liam Engage In Tequila Soaked Hunching

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Liam's (Scott Clifton) reeling from seeing what he didn’t really see, so he grabs some tequila to numb his pain . . . and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) joins him!

Quinn (Rena Sofer) takes a peek in on Eric (John McCook) and Shauna (Denise Richards).

Drunk and despondent, Liam and Steffy hunch.

Zende (Delon de Metz) takes notice of Paris (Diamond White).

In the aftermath of drunken hunching, Steffy tries to get Liam to straighten things out with Hope (Annika Noelle), but he wants no part of it.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) drops in on Hope and they put their heads together about Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Hope begins to worry about Liam staying out all night.

Liam UNLOADS on Hope who is, not surprisingly, confused by his rage.

Finn realizes Thomas may be in danger when Hope reveals he hit his head . . . twice.

Liam is unclear on his next move when he discovers Thomas was actually hunching a mannequin.

Liam and Steffy experience the ramifications of their drunken choice.

Hope is in the direct line of fire when Thomas loses his tenuous grip on reality.

Ridge (Thosten Kaye), Steffy, and Hope stand by as Thomas clings to life.