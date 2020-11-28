Days of Our Lives Promo: Chloe's Siren Song Lures Brady and Philip to Horton Square

Nadia Bjorlin

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) rolls her loaded luggage into Horton Square on Days of Our Lives. It's not long before Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) are alerted to her presence.

Charlie (Mike C. Manning) and Claire (Isabel Durant) are spending more time together. That doesn't keep him from being exasperated by the other men who share Claire's life.

Gabi's (Camila Banus) gonna need some Doc Marlena (Deidre Hall) therapy after she busts in on Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Jake (Brandon Barash).

Watch the new DAYS promo below: