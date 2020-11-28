Days of Our Lives Promo: Chloe's Siren Song Lures Brady and Philip to Horton Square

Author:
Publish date:
Nadia Bjorlin

Nadia Bjorlin

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) rolls her loaded luggage into Horton Square on Days of Our Lives. It's not long before Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) are alerted to her presence.

Charlie (Mike C. Manning) and Claire (Isabel Durant) are spending more time together. That doesn't keep him from being exasperated by the other men who share Claire's life.

Gabi's (Camila Banus) gonna need some Doc Marlena (Deidre Hall) therapy after she busts in on Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Jake (Brandon Barash).

Watch the new DAYS promo below:

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

days-promo-11:22:2020
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Winter Promo: A Holiday Season Filled With Sweet Love and Delicious Mess

days-promo-10:8:2020
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Testosterone Runs Amok in Salem!

days-promo-11:13:2020
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Jennifer Nails Kate Right In the Kisser

days-spoilers-10:9:2020
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Philip Discovers That Sarah Is Xander's Kryptonite